Victor Wembanyama continues to dominate French league Betclic Élite ahead of 2023 NBA draft

Victor Wembanyama is as close to a lock for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft as a player can be. The 7-foot-4 18-year-old is playing his last season in France before the 2023 NBA draft and is dominating the Betclic Élite league as one of the youngest players on the court.

In his most recent game Tuesday night, Wembanyama had his quietest outing of the season, posting only 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks in 29 minutes in a 102-77 loss on the road to Roanne. They picked up three early fouls in the first half, and Roanne’s defense limited his touches, making it difficult for him to get anything in the paint and sometimes triple-teaming him.

Wembanyama’s team, Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, is currently in first place in the Betclic Élite at 9-2.

Prior to the loss at Roanne, Wembanyama was on an absolute tear, putting up impressive numbers against former NBA professionals and players sometimes 10 years older than him. In a four-game stretch, Wembanyama averaged 31.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks and knocked down eight 3-pointers. He is currently leading the league in points (23.3), rebounds (9.3), blocks (3.1), usage rating and fouls drawn.

Wembanyama was also elected as the Captain for the France vs. the World All-Star Game within the league taking place on Dec. 29 in Paris. He’s the best player in the league and the most talented NBA draft prospect to hit the scene in the last 20 years.

Metropolitans 92 power forward Victor Wembanyama looks to pass during a game against Roanne on Dec. 6, 2022. (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images)

“Right now, it’s Wembanyama and then everyone else at the top of the draft,” one NBA Scout told Yahoo Sports. “The fact that he continues to play leading up to the draft just shows what sort of player he is. He’s not backing down from any competition and he continues to get better as the season goes on.”

“Wembanyama is the most sought-after prospect in a really long time, and he does things on the court that no other player can do,” another NBA Scout told Yahoo Sports.

Wembanyama tallied five consecutive games with 20-plus points and nine-plus rebounds and has had five double-doubles in 11 games. He also helped the French national team qualify for the FIBA ​​World Cup, going 2-0 in pool play (averaging 19.5 points and 6.5 rebounds) in November.

For a player who could have easily shut it down after impressing the entire basketball world in a two-game exhibition series against the G League Ignite in Las Vegas prior to his season, Wembanyama has played in every game so far, averaging 32.3 minutes per game .

“I can’t accept just to quit like that,” Wembanyama said in October. “I understand why people would say that, but it’s not me. I wouldn’t have joined the team if I wasn’t going to play and go to the end.”

Metropolitans 92 will play a total of 34 games and the season runs until May. Wembanyama continues to be a must-watch attraction anytime he hits the court, and he’s dominating the French league before he takes the NBA by Storm in less than a year.