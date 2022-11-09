Víctor Tomàs jersey to be Retired on 30 November

FC Barcelona will retire the number 8 jersey of Víctor Tomàs on Wednesday 30 November, coinciding with the Champions League game against THW Kiel. The right winger, who Retired in 2020. will see his jersey hanging alongside those of other Palau Blaugrana legends, just as president Joan Laporta announced would happen. Following the president’s announcement during the 50th anniversary celebrations for the Palau, the Club and the former player sought the best moment possible for the event: a game at home against one of the biggest continental rivals.

After the game there will be a series of events to allow the fans to share the moment with the player who joined the first team in 2002 after beginning his Blaugrana career in the youth set up in 1998. Tomàs was Captain of the side from 2012 until his retirement.

The Winger will be remembered for his goalscoring abilities, his dynamism and his quick counter attacks that allowed him to find the net in a myriad of ways.

An enviable list of honors

Tomàs won an amazing 69 trophies with Barça, leaving him third on the all-time Barça list behind Aitor Egurrola (78) and David Barrufet (71). This is what he won in his time at FC Barcleona:

– 3 EHF Champions League (04/05, 10/11 and 14/15)

– 5 Super Globes (13/14, 14/15, 17/18, 18/19, 19/20)

– 12 Asobal Leagues (02/03, 05/06, 10/11, 11/12, 12/13, 13/14, 14/15, 15/16, 16/17, 17/18, 18/19, 19/20)

– 11 Copas del Rey (03/04, 06/07, 08/09, 09/10, 13/14, 14/15, 15/16, 16/17, 17/18, 18/19, 19/20)

– 10 Copas Asobal (09/10, 11/12, 12/13, 13/14, 14/15, 15/16, 16/17, 17/18, 18/19, 19/20)

– 1 Copa EHF (02/03)

– 1 European Super Cup (03/04)

– 12 Spanish Super Cups (03/04, 06/07, 08/09, 09/10, 12/13, 13/14, 14/15, 15/16, 16/17, 17/18, 18/19, 19/20)

– 7 Pyrenees Leagues (03/04, 05/06, 06/07, 07/08, 09/10, 10/11, 11/12)

– 7 Catalan Super Cups (12/13, 14/15, 15/16, 16/17, 17/18, 18/19, 19/20)

Other Retired jerseys at the Palau

Víctor Tomàs’ number 8 jersey will take its pride of place at the Palau alongside others who have been retired previously from the handball section: Óscar Grau (2), Xavier O’Callaghan (4), Enric Masip (5), Iñaki Urdangarin ( 7), Joan Sagalés (14), and David Barrufet (16).

Other teams from the Palau with Retired jerseys include basketball players Andrés Jiménez (4), Nacho Solozabal (7), Juan Carlos Navarro (11), Roberto Dueñas (12) and Juan Antonio San Epifanio “Epi” (15), roller hockey Legend Alberto Borregán (21) and futsal goalkeeper Paco Sedano (28).