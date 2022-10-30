Victor Osimhen Reveals His Goal Secret After Netting Hat-Trick Against Sassuolo ▷ SportsBrief.com

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has named Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti as the one behind his incredible form so far this season praising him for Boosting his morale.

Osimhen is the man of the moment thanks to his excellent performances so far this season for Napoli in all competitions.

On Saturday, 29 October, the Super Eagles striker scored his first ever hat-trick for Napoli in their Serie A win over Sassuolo.

Victor Osimhen in joyful mood after hat-trick against Sassuolo. Photo by Giuseppe Maffia

Source: Getty Images

Since making a return from injury, Osimhen has been superb for Napoli and many fans have urged the Nigerian to keep up the momentum.

According to the report on Complete Sportsthe former Lille striker explained that Spalletti has given him so much confidence this season.

Victor Osimhen’s reaction to form

“This season the Coach (Spalletti) has given me as much confidence as I can get. I am really happy to rely on him giving me the maximum confidence.

“I have just returned from five weeks out, which is not easy, and it is important to get really integrated with the team.”

Osimhen on the other hand has been wonderful this season for Napoli and the Nigerian striker even scored three goals for his side on Saturday, 29 October.

The former Lille striker has been praised by many Nigerian football fans for his brilliant goal scoring form this season for Napoli.

