Victor Ortiz, Brockton High basketball legend, Remembered as a Winner

In dedication, his name is printed on both sides of the court inside Arthur Staff Gymnasium at Brockton High. Under legendary boys basketball Coach Victor Ortiz, the Boxers won big.

“Victor just took the ball and ran with it,” said John Boutin, the varsity Coach Ortiz succeeded in 1983 after spending five years as an assistant. “The program was just terrific from that point forward and people didn’t want to play Brockton because they were that good.”

After a long illness, Ortiz died peacefully at his home on Monday. He was 74.

In 24 years as head coach, Ortiz finished with a 385-160 record (second-most wins in school history, behind Staff) and led the Boxers to five Sectional titles and one state championship, in 1985. He spent a total of 31 years with the program until he retired in 2007. The court was named in his honor in January, 2020.

