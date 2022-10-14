“Victor Already Better Than You Bro”: NBA Fans Go Bonkers as LeBron James’ Former Teammate Makes Surprising Claim
French international Victor Wembanyama has already taken the NBA by storm, despite never playing in the league. The 7-foot-4 youngster impressed in an exhibition match against the G League Ignite, after which LeBron James called him a ‘generational talent’. The Portland Trail Blazers have recently been linked with a blockbuster trade move to land the 18-year-old next summer. However, their star forward Josh Hart has full faith in the team’s off-season rebuild.
Josh Hart started his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, playing alongside LeBron James. However, he now finds himself with the Portland Trail Blazers, who spent the off-season trying to rebuild their roster. The Blazers are looking to avoid a tank and ended up signing Hart, Jerami Grant, Gary Payton II, and first-round pick Shaedon Sharpe.
The Blazers have built their roster around Damian Lillard and with so many top additions this summer, they will be expecting to perform better.
“We’re 0-0,” they said. “I don’t think we’re panicking. We’re not trying to get Victor…whatever his name is.”
Josh Hart: “We’re 0-0. I don’t think we’re panicking. We’re not trying to get Victor … whatever his name is.”
— Sean Highkin (@highkin) October 13, 2022
However, Victor Wembanyama already has a big fanbase in the NBA, and Hart’s comments didn’t seem to go down too well.
NBA Twitter trolls Josh Hart for his comments on Victor Wembanyama
Arguably any team would like to try and sign Victor Wembanyama. Many felt that the Blazers might end up tanking in order to land Victor Wembanyama. Josh Hart’s comments went viral on Twitter and attracted several reactions from fans.
Here are some of the reactions on NBA Twitter:
Well you should cuz y’all ain’t making the Playoffs 😭😭
— ²³⁃⁃⁃⁃⁃🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) October 13, 2022
Fans can’t wait to see Wembanyama in the NBA. However, it is yet to be known which team might be the front-runner to draft him. They scored 37 points against the G League Ignite, which featured Scoot Henderson. Wembanyama also bagged 5 blocks while dropping 7 three-pointers.
LeBron James knows Victor Wembanyama is the real deal
After his 37-point game against the G League Ignite, LeBron James showered massive praise on the youngster. ‘King James’ called him a “generational talent”.
LeBron confirmed he went to see Victor Wembenyama and Scooter Henderson yesterday. He called Wembenyama “a generational talent” whose specific size and game hasn’t been seen before. Notes that a lot of guys have been labeled “unicorn”; “He’s more like an alien.”
— Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) October 6, 2022
James also noted that he is “more like an alien”. Victor Wembanyama does indeed seem to be the real deal and many teams will undoubtedly be interested in Landing him next summer.
Which team do you think will end up signing Victor Wembanyama next summer? Will the Blazers tank to land him? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.