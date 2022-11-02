Vick named to ACC Football Honors class

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Wednesday that Michael Vick has been named to the 2022 ACC Football Honors Class.

Vick brought unprecedented national acclaim to Virginia Tech’s football program as a quarterback during the 1999 season when, as a redshirt freshman, he guided the Hokies to a perfect 11-0 regular-season record and a spot in the national championship game. He completed 90 of 153 passes for 1,840 yards and 12 touchdowns that season and added 617 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

Vick finished third in the Heisman Trophy balloting – the top finish ever by a Virginia Tech player – and he won an ESPY from ESPN as the nation’s top college football player. After amassing more Stellar numbers in 2000 despite missing two games due to injury, Vick was taken by the Atlanta Falcons as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. He played 13 seasons in the NFL for four different teams, throwing for 22,464 yards, with 133 touchdowns during his career. His 6,109 career rushing yards set an NFL record for a quarterback.

The 2022 ACC Football Honors Class will be recognized at the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte. The game is set for Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium.