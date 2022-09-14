Vician Nets Pair of Goals, Men’s Soccer Falls Late at Northeastern, 3-2

Next Game: Quinnipiac University 9/17/2022 | 12:30 p.m ESPN+ / NESN Sept. 17 (Sat) / 12:30 PM Quinnipiac University

BROOKLINE, Mass. – Senior Martin Vician scored a pair of goals for the second time in his career, but Harvard University men’s soccer fell at Northeastern University, 3-2, on a late goal on Tuesday night at Parsons Field.

After the Huskies (2-1-3) scored the game’s opening goal in the second minute on a penalty kick, the Crimson (2-2-0) responded with back-to-back goals from Vician in the fifth and 19th minutes before the hosts closed the contest with markers in the 79th and 90th minutes.

Harvard Highlights

Senior Martin Vician scored two goals in the first 19 minutes of the game, netting two goals in a game for the second time in his career. Vician tallied his first two goals of the season and increased his career total to 11 goals.

Sophomore Jan Riecke stood as the only field player for the Crimson to play the full 90 minutes. He has played all 360 minutes on the season.

For the game, Harvard led in shots (19-10), shots on goal (8-4), and corner kicks (14-1).

In the first half, the Crimson held advantages in shots (8-7), shots on goal (4-2), and corner kicks (6-1). The Crimson created the greater number of chances in the second half, gaining edges in shots (11-3), shots on goal (4-2), and Corners (8-0).

How It Happened

Less than two minutes into the contest, Northeastern opened the game’s scoring as Ryan Massoud converted a penalty kick in the second minute.

The Crimson equalized at 1-1 just over two minutes later as a senior Martin Vician netted his first goal of the season in the fifth minute. After sophomore Alessandro Arlotti laid off a pass for Vician at the top of the box, he sent a shot into the bottom left corner of the goal.

minute as Ahri Simons scored following a free kick. Northeastern re-took the lead with 30 seconds remaining as Jacob Marin-Thomson sent a shot into the top right corner of the goal in the 90th minute.

Next Up

Harvard hosts Quinnipiac on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 12:30 pm (ESPN+/NESN) at Jordan Field.