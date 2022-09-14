Vician Nets Pair of Goals, Men’s Soccer Falls Late at Northeastern, 3-2
BROOKLINE, Mass. – Senior Martin Vician scored a pair of goals for the second time in his career, but Harvard University men’s soccer fell at Northeastern University, 3-2, on a late goal on Tuesday night at Parsons Field.
After the Huskies (2-1-3) scored the game’s opening goal in the second minute on a penalty kick, the Crimson (2-2-0) responded with back-to-back goals from Vician in the fifth and 19th minutes before the hosts closed the contest with markers in the 79th and 90th minutes.
Harvard Highlights
- Senior Martin Vician scored two goals in the first 19 minutes of the game, netting two goals in a game for the second time in his career. Vician tallied his first two goals of the season and increased his career total to 11 goals.
- Four different Crimson student-athletes – sophomore Alessandro ArlottiJuniors James Fahmy and Willem Ebbingeand senior Nico Garcia-Morillo – each registered assist in the contest.
- Ebbinge notched his third assist of the season and leads the Crimson with seven points on the year. Arlotti, Fahmy, and Garcia-Morillo each posted his first assist of the season. Ebbinge now has 15 career assists.
- Sophomore Jan Riecke stood as the only field player for the Crimson to play the full 90 minutes. He has played all 360 minutes on the season.
- Arlotti led all players in shots (six) and shots on goal (four) while Vician followed with four shots and three shots on goal.
- For the game, Harvard led in shots (19-10), shots on goal (8-4), and corner kicks (14-1).
- In the first half, the Crimson held advantages in shots (8-7), shots on goal (4-2), and corner kicks (6-1). The Crimson created the greater number of chances in the second half, gaining edges in shots (11-3), shots on goal (4-2), and Corners (8-0).
How It Happened
- Less than two minutes into the contest, Northeastern opened the game’s scoring as Ryan Massoud converted a penalty kick in the second minute.
- The Crimson equalized at 1-1 just over two minutes later as a senior Martin Vician netted his first goal of the season in the fifth minute. After sophomore Alessandro Arlotti laid off a pass for Vician at the top of the box, he sent a shot into the bottom left corner of the goal.
- Vician pushed the Crimson in front, 2-1, in the 19thth minute with his second goal of the game. After junior Willem Ebbinge sent a pass forward to senior Nico Garcia-Morillohe played the ball to Vician, who carried it to the top of the penalty area and again picked out a spot in the bottom left corner of the net.
- The Huskies brought the game back to level terms at 2-2 in the 79thth minute as Ahri Simons scored following a free kick.
- Northeastern re-took the lead with 30 seconds remaining as Jacob Marin-Thomson sent a shot into the top right corner of the goal in the 90th minute.
Next Up
Harvard hosts Quinnipiac on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 12:30 pm (ESPN+/NESN) at Jordan Field.