Viaplay to be streaming home of IHF handball in 10 countries until 2031
- More than 40 IHF events to stream on Viaplay over the next nine years
- Agreement secures all IHF Men’s and Women’s World Championships until 2031
- Viaplay’s European footprint spans many of the world’s best handball nations
The agreement secures the IHF Men’s World Championships in 2023 (hosted by
A significant number of games, including every game featuring teams from Viaplay’s markets, will be shown with local commentators and world-class studio programming.
In addition, Viaplay now holds rights to the next four IHF Women’s Junior (U20) World Championships and IHF Women’s Youth (U18) World Championships; the next five IHF Men’s Junior (U21) World Championships and IHF Men’s Youth (U19) World Championships; the IHF Men’s & Women’s Beach Handball World Championships in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030; and the annual IHF Beach Handball Global Tour. The partnership was brokered by SPORTFIVE.
.