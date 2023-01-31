VfB Stuttgart beat Paderborn in German Cup despite Konstantinos Mavropanos own goal; Harry Souttar signs with Leicester City

Fellow EPL Clubs West Ham and Wolves were also interested in Souttar, but it seems Leicester have won the race.

Leicester are believed to have a verbal deal with Championship club Stoke and Souttar will head to the top flight in a deal worth £15 million ($26 million), according to BBC Sport.

Souttar’s acquisition will be a major boost for manager Brendan Rodgers, who has seen his team leak goals in an unconvincing Premier League campaign this season.

Dundee United are also expected to profit from the move as Souttar was a former academy player at the Scottish Premier League club.

The 24-year-old rose to prominence at the World Cup in Qatar where he was a mainstay in defense for the Socceroos.