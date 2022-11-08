VF Corp achieves the goal of Publishing traceability maps for 100 of its brands’ most iconic products

VF Corporation – the company owning brands like Vans®, The North Face®, Timberland® and Dickies® – has released its latest ‘Made for Change Sustainability & Responsibility’ report entitled Seizing the Momentum.

In a statement, the company said that it has achieved its goal of publishing traceability maps for 100 of its brands’ most iconic products in FY ’22.

The company will continue to expand its traceability program, making progress against its goal to trace five key materials through 100 per cent of the supply chain by FY ’28.

In FY ’21, 36 per cent of polyester originated from recycled materials, achieving 72 per cent of VF’s FY ’26 goal to source 50 per cent of its polyester from recycled materials.

Steve Rendle, VF’s Chairman, President and CEO said, “Our latest Made for Change report demonstrates how we’re making Meaningful progress toward our long-term Sustainability commitments through the constant pursuit of responsible and profitable growth.”

Through its Worker & Community Development (WCD) programs, VF provided support to over 248,000 people in FY ’22 and more than 652,000 unique individuals since the program’s inception, as the company seeks to improve the lives of one million people by FY ’26 and two million by FY ’31.

The company said that it is making meaningful progress towards its aspiration to achieve gender parity globally in director and above positions and 25 per cent representation of Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) in director and above positions in the US by FY ’30 . It reported 41.8 per cent of global female leaders and 18.1 per cent of US BIPOC leaders at the end of FY ’22.

The global apparel retail giant made progress towards the completion of the apparel and footwear industry’s largest tax equity investment in FY ’22 and utilized 34 per cent renewable energy across its direct operations, up from 32 per cent in FY ’21.