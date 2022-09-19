Veterans Northeast Outreach Center Reports Successful Golf Outing

Haverhill-based Veterans Northeast Outreach Center said its first golf tournament received support from 110 Golfers and dozens of sponsors and raised thousands of dollars to help Veterans in Essex, Middlesex and Barnstable Counties.

Taking place last month at Merrimack Valley Golf Club in Methuen, every golfer received a challenge coin, custom golf balls, golf towel and snacks.

“It was an honor to be able to work with several local businesses, but really, we appreciate Merrimack Valley Golf Club for hosting us. They have a beautiful Veterans Memorial in the middle of the golf course, which is a beautiful tribute to all those who have served,” Veterans Northeast Employment Specialist Ron Paradise.

Executive Director Scott Forbes added, “Partnering up with individuals, businesses and organizations who share our vision is a great opportunity to maximize the support we can offer.”

Those who know of a Veteran who would benefit from extra support or needs assistance with housing, food, clothing and more, are asked to make a referral to the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center by calling 978-372-3626. Similarly, those wishing to make donations of money, food or other items or Volunteer may call or visit the organization’s Service Center, Monday through Friday between 8 am and 4 pm, at 10 Reed St., in Haverhill.

