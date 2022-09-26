Veterans look to fill Buffs’ leadership void – BuffZone

For the past five seasons, leadership on the floor and in the locker room was the least of Coach Tad Boyle’s concerns with the Colorado men’s basketball team.

From the moment former point guard McKinley Wright IV arrived on campus in 2017, the Buffaloes had a floor general who wasn’t shy about voicing his opinion in a tense in-game huddle. The same could be said of Evan Battey, whose Sturdy shoulders absorbed the full burden of the leadership duties last year without Wright.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button