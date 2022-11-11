Veterans Legacy Art Project engages Veterans and brings recognition from the White House

The Veterans Legacy Art Project gained national attention when project participant Brandi Anderson was invited to represent the art project and meet President Biden at a news conference during his recent visit to Southern California. The project is part of the Metro Art program for the Purple (D Line) Extension Project at a site next to the future Westwood/VA Hospital Station. ” data-image-caption=” Marine Corps Veteran Brandi Anderson meets President Biden at his press conference at the future Westwood/VA Hospital Station construction site in October. ” data-medium-file=”https://i0.wp.com/thesource.metro.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/BidenBrandi-WWVAH-221014-scaled.jpg?fit=443%2C590&ssl=1″ data-large-file=”https://i0.wp.com/thesource.metro.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/BidenBrandi-WWVAH-221014-scaled.jpg?fit=863%2C1151&ssl=1″ decoding=”async” class=”wp-image-135865 size-medium jetpack-lazy-image” src=”https://i0.wp.com/thesource.metro.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/BidenBrandi-WWVAH-221014.jpg?resize=443%2C590&ssl=1″ alt=”” width=”443″ height=”590″ data-recalc-dims=”1″ data-lazy-srcset=”https://i0.wp.com/thesource.metro.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/BidenBrandi-WWVAH-221014-scaled.jpg?resize=443%2C590&ssl=1 443w, https://i0.wp.com/thesource.metro.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/BidenBrandi-WWVAH-221014-scaled.jpg?resize=1536%2C2048&ssl=1 1536w, https://i0.wp.com/thesource.metro.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/BidenBrandi-WWVAH-221014-scaled.jpg?resize=1152%2C1536&ssl=1 1152w, https://i0.wp.com/thesource.metro.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/BidenBrandi-WWVAH-221014-scaled.jpg?resize=400%2C533&ssl=1 400w, https://i0.wp.com/thesource.metro.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/BidenBrandi-WWVAH-221014-scaled.jpg?resize=270%2C360&ssl=1 270w, https://i0.wp.com/thesource.metro.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/BidenBrandi-WWVAH-221014-scaled.jpg?w=1920&ssl=1 1920w, https://i0.wp.com/thesource.metro.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/BidenBrandi-WWVAH-221014-scaled.jpg?w=1726&ssl=1 1726w” data-lazy-sizes=”(max-width: 443px) 100vw, 443px” data-lazy-src=”https://i0.wp.com/thesource.metro.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/BidenBrandi-WWVAH-221014.jpg?resize=443%2C590&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1″ srcset=”″/> Marine Corps Veteran Brandi Anderson and Veterans Legacy Art Project workshop participant meets President Biden at his press conference at the future Westwood/VA Hospital Station construction site in October.

Anderson is one of a group of Veterans currently participating in a series of ongoing, hands-on workshops led by LA-based arts organization Piece by Piece. She served in the Marine Corps from 1981-1991. Piece by Piece, which has a history of working with veterans, is currently designing a new mosaic artwork that will Honor a section* of the existing National Veterans Mural by artist and US Navy Veteran Peter Stewart.

At the workshops, Veterans like Anderson come together to express ideas through art. They also discuss representation and remembrance how they would contribute to the creation of a Meaningful and uplifting artwork.

Piece by Piece is also conducting an online survey to gather ideas for the future mosaic’s design.

Metro Art invites the Veteran community to participate in the Veterans Legacy Art Project! Have your voice heard by completing Piece by Piece’s online survey and/or attending an in-person workshop.

Workshops will continue through January 2023. For up-to-date information on the workshop dates and locations or to register, contact Jadie Delgado of Piece by Piece at [email protected] or (213) 549-1420.

Click here to learn more about Piece by Piece and the Veterans Legacy Art Project.

About Metro Art

Metro Art enhances the customer experience with innovative, award-winning visual and performing arts programming that encourages ridership and connects people, sites and neighborhoods throughout LA County. A diverse range of site-specific artworks are integrated into the growing Metro system, improving the quality of transit environments and creating a sense of place.

Click here for more information about the Metro Art program. Follow Metro Art on Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe for email updates.

*A section of the mural located on the off-ramp wall from westbound Wilshire Boulevard to Bonsall Avenue will be decommissioned during the construction of the future Westwood/VA Hospital Station. The majority of the over 23,000-square-foot mural will remain and be protected in place during construction

Like this: Like Loading…

Related