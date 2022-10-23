Veterans Lead Wake Forest at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – The Wake Forest men’s golf team will look to finish strong at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational in Sunday’s final afternoon.

The Demon Deacons have been led on the leaderboard by the two veteran members of the lineup as both juniors Michael Brennan and senior Mark Power have the best scores after the opening two rounds of play. The Deacs as a team are currently tied for 13th with an opportunity to move up the team Leaderboard in the final round.

Brennan carded the lowest score of the day after getting off to a quick start. He was 2-under-par after nine holes and continued to carry that into the first three holes of the back nine. Brennan posted a 73 (+1) for the second consecutive day.

The score helped him move up two spots on the individual leaderboard and Brennan is currently tied for 43rd.

Power is tied for 38th on the individual leaderboard after 36 holes of play and is the highest Demon Deacon with one round to play. He is 1-over for the tournament and an under-par round on Sunday can help Power to his best finish of the season.

In the final round, Wake Forest will be paired with host USC and individuals again with the group set to tee off No. 10 starting at 10:15 am ET.

Day Two Scores:

Team

Rank Team Round One Round Two Total 1 Georgia Tech 276 279 555 (-21) 2 Tennessee 286 272 558 (-18) 3 Pepperdine 279 280 559 (-17) 4 Stanford 280 281 561 (-15) 5 Clemson 276 286 562 (-14) 6 Georgia Tech B 283 284 567 (-9) 7 Washington 282 286 568 (-8) 8 Alabama 280 291 571 (-5) 9 Virginia 284 288 572 (-4) 10 Texas A&M 299 274 573 (-3) 11 ETSU 290 284 574 (-2) 12 Duke 291 289 580 (+4) T13 Wake Forest 284 297 581 (+5) T13 USC 290 291 581 (+5)

Wake Forest Team