Veterans invited to register for new virtual arts workshops – News

The sessions, Artful Healing and Mindful Movement, are presented by UAB Arts in Medicine and the Birmingham VA Health Care System’s Whole Health initiative.

An arts program of Weekly virtual workshops for Veterans is taking registration now for two new series in 2023, Artful Healing and Mindful Movement.

The program is presented through a partnership between the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Arts in Medicine and the Birmingham VA Health Care System’s Whole Health initiative. Through the program, Veterans are invited to gather in a no-judgment space and explore creative and expressive writing, visual art, movement, and more to support wellness.

The virtual Artful Healing workshop will be from 8-9 am Wednesdays Jan. 25-March 29. Artful Healing, led by art therapist Valerie Hanks, will guide participants through art directives to build confidence and self-esteem while focusing on strengths, developing new skills, improving emotional well-being and developing creative self-expression while giving a personalized sense of accomplishment. All supplies will be provided.

The virtual Mindful Movement workshop will be from 9-10 am Wednesdays April 12-June 14.

Mindful Movement, led by AIM Artist-in-Residence Melissa Turnage, will teach participants a series of breathing patterns, gentle body movements and visualizations to connect mind, body and spirit. Participants will also engage in creative expression through a Collaborative Choreography process that incorporates Storytelling through movement and play.

Additional workshops will be added throughout the year. For more information or to enroll, contact Kroshona Tabb, Ph.D., at [email protected]

This program is made possible by the support of the National Endowment for the Arts; the NEA Creative Forces program, which is committed to improving the well-being of service members, veterans, caregivers and their families through creativity and community; and Mid-America Arts Alliance, the regional arts organization for Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.

A partnership with UAB Medicine, Arts in Medicine underscores UAB’s commitment to patient-centered care. Integrating the arts into the health care environment has been shown to benefit patients and caregivers by reducing stress levels and perceived pain, improving mood, distracting from medical problems, and increasing self-expression and self-confidence. Started in 2013, the program provides services on a rotating schedule to a growing number of UAB Medicine units. AIM strives to Transform the care environment and enhance well-being and Healing through creative arts experiences for patients, families and staff.