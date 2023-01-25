Veteran volleyball Coach announces retirement, Assistant Coach selected as replacement | High School Sports

“This is something I have been thinking about for a while,” Becky Madden said. “I’ve been coaching almost 40 years … it’s time.”

With those words, Madden summed up her decision to retire from coaching after spending the last 14 years as head volleyball coach at Parkview Baptist.

Former St. Amant High Coach Allison Leake, who has been Madden’s Assistant the last two years, has been named the new PBS coach.

“It just makes sense to do this now,” Madden said of her retirement announcement. “Allison takes over and gets to put everything in place for the spring. This is a perfect transition.

“And this gives me the chance to travel a little, do some other things and spend more time with my mother.”

Madden will continue in her role as Dean of students at Parkview. She coached the Eagles to 14 straight playoff berths with 7 district titles and a 317-140 record.

Before coming to PBS Madden coached five years at Episcopal School of Acadiana. Madden’s resume also includes 18 years on the Collegiate level with head coaching stints at Valparaiso and UL.

Leake spent 15 seasons as head coach at St. Amant and won 11 district titles. She was voted the Baton Rouge area’s All-Metro Large Schools Coach of the Year three times. Leake’s career record is 392-206.

“This is where I started my coaching career when I was in college,” Leake said of PBS. “When I came back two years ago, it brought things full circle. And now, to get to be the head coach… I am so excited. I love this place. It has been wonderful for me and my family.

“It was good to take a step back for a couple of years. I was able to develop a different rapport with the players as an assistant. Parkview has always been one of the Baton Rouge area’s most successful programs and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”