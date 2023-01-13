Veteran transfers bolster Purdue Women’s basketball roster

WEST LAFAYETTE − Last season, Katie Gearlds inherited the roster she had.

After going 17-15 and reaching the second round of the WNIT, Gearlds knew she was off to a good start as head coach of the Purdue Women’s basketball team.

But the 2022-23 version would need added Veterans to move forward.

Gearlds scoured the transfer portal, studying the players available to see who she thought was a good fit.

She identified two: Lasha Petree, a fifth-year guard who spent three seasons at Bradley before playing last year at Rutgers, and Caitlyn Harper, a 6-foot-2 forward who was the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year last season and the 2021 WAC tournament MVP from Cal Baptist.

“We did our homework and made sure we found out all the answers that we needed to know Lasha and Caitlyn and who they were on the court and off the court,” Gearlds said. “It helps when you have a group like we do in our locker room trusting us and whoever we bring in it’s for the right reason.”

