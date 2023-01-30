Veteran Shanxi artist’s paper-cut works draw admirers

A visitor takes a picture at the China National Arts and Crafts Museum and China Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum in Beijing. /CFP A visitor takes a picture at the China National Arts and Crafts Museum and China Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum in Beijing. /CFP

During the past Spring Festival holiday, paper-cut works of a seasoned artist from Shanxi have proved a hit with Residents and tourists alike in Beijing.

Named after the famous Taihang Mountains of north China’s Shanxi Province, the “Soul of Taihang” exhibition displays works by artist Zhang Yongzhong at the China National Arts and Crafts Museum and China Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum.

The veteran artist, who is a leading inheritor of this folk craft in Shanxi, makes paper cuttings that convey his affection for his hometown.

Listed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2009, Chinese paper cutting is a popular art form that is integral to Everyday lives. Shaped by regional folk cultures, this iconic Chinese legacy of scissors and paper comes in various styles, forms, traditions and motifs, leading to unique aesthetic value.