Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Was Released On Saturday

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) No Licensing by any casino, sportsbook, and/or Fantasy sports organization for any purpose. During game play, no use of images within play-by-play, statistical account or depiction of a game (eg, limited to use of fewer than 10 images during the game).

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The New York Giants said goodbye to a veteran wideout as they attempt to make their late-season playoff push.

Per FOX’s Ralph Vacciano, “The Giants activated S Xavier McKinney (hand) off the non-football injury list and released WR David Sills.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button