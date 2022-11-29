Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday – AthlonSports.com

Cleveland Browns pearls © Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning that the players had to go.

Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind up in another uniform before the season concludes.

This is the unfortunate side of the business, and one that a backup player knows all too well. After an accomplished career with the Tennessee Volunteers, Dobbs’ release is now characterized as “…and made other moves” by the Browns.

On the flipside, it doesn’t look like the former Pittsburgh Steeler and Jacksonville Jaguar will be short of employment opportunities. As the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero saidCleveland would still like to retain Dobbs if he clears waivers.

But Dobbs may not need to remain with the organization that cut him loose. As former NFL player and current Analyst Clint Stoerner implied, it’s unlikely for a competent quarterback in his 20s to go unclaimed on the waiver wire.

Dobbs began his NFL career in 2017, being drafted in the 4th round by Pittsburgh with the hopes of becoming a reliable option behind Ben Roethlisberger.

Dobbs never played much for Pittsburgh, or anywhere else for that matter. He’s appeared in just six NFL games between the 2018 and 2020 seasons.

There are myriad teams not in postseason contention, and perhaps some of them will want to see what they have in Dobbs. With Watson’s return looming, the Georgia native was never going to receive snaps in Cleveland barring several injuries.