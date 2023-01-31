Veteran NBA Guard Signs Deal With Celtics’ G League Affiliate

Tony Snell will soon start the process of trying to rejuvenate his NBA career in the G League.

The Maine Celtics, the G League affiliate of the reigning Eastern Conference champions, acquired Snell through the Available Player Pool, the team announced Tuesday. Snell will take the roster spot in Maine left vacant by UMass product Trey Davis, who will move forward with his professional basketball career abroad.

The 20th overall pick by the Bulls in the 2013 NBA Draft, Snell made stops in Milwaukee, Detroit, Atlanta and, most recently, New Orleans after spending the first three seasons of his career in Chicago. The 31-year-old played in 53 total games last season between the Trail Blazers and the Pelicans, averaging 3.5 points across 15.5 minutes per game. Snell also has 47 games worth of NBA playoff experience, 12 of which were played against Boston during his time with the Bucks.

As for the top flight in the Celtics organization, Jayson Tatum and company are set to return to action Wednesday night when they host Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.