Veteran NBA guard Returns to the Atlanta Hawks fold.

The College Park Skyhawks, who are the Atlanta Hawks G League affiliate, have bought back NBA Veteran Langston Galloway back via returning player rights. This move was made to cover the loss of AJ Lawson who recently signed a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 22-year-old Canadian native was a big part of the reason that the Skyhawks had such a solid start to the season. He was leading the team in points with 22.3 points per game with incredible shooting percentages of 62.3 percent from the floor and 52.9 percent from beyond the 3-point line.

While this is a tremendous opportunity for Lawson, and we wish him all the best in trying to establish himself in the NBA, it gives the rest of the Skyhawks an opportunity to shine. It also shows that a player can get into the NBA through this system, which is something Galloway may also be able to do.

How Atlanta Hawks affiliate player Langston Galloway will help both teams.

Galloway is an accomplished NBA veteran who can bring a high level of experience to the young Skyhawks outfit. His impact last season was such that the Skyhawks went from a struggling team to one of the hottest in the entire G League. He was not the entire reason for the turnaround, but he was a contributing factor.

He has a presence in the G League which makes the game easier for the rest of the team. On top of that, he is going to be able to help develop Tyrese Martin, the Hawks’ second-round draft pick for this season. The Rookie has really been struggling with his shooting this season.

Galloway also brings more of a veteran presence to the guard unit as a whole for the franchise. This was a deficit in the roster that was flagged by Bleacher Report prior to the season as the Hawks have some superstar guards, but no real veteran leaders at the position. Galloway has eight NBA seasons under his belt and could possibly slip into that role.

The Skyhawks have signed a relatively large number of players with NBA experience, but Galloway has been around the longest. He has the opportunity to play his way back into the league or simply help the Skyhawks become one of the stronger teams in the G League. Either way, Langston Galloway is a really good addition to the Skyhawks at this time.