Veteran Duo Driving Force For Texas A&M Aggies Basketball Amid Six-Game Win Streak

When Tyrece Radford elected to leave Virginia Tech, he knew two things about Texas A&M’s basketball culture; Buzz Williams was the head coach, and the program called the SEC West home.

Two years later, Radford is Texas A&M basketball. At least the driving force of the Aggies’ turnaround since late last season en route to an NIT Championship appearance against Xavier in New York City. He’s been the leading man for Texas A&M during its five-game winning streak. He’s been the one Offensive constant since early December.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button