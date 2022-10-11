Veteran Bees sink Pirates in four sets – Morning Journal

MEDINA — Rocky River came into Medina as a young team looking to prove something. The Pirates featured only three Seniors on their roster in a battle of two state-ranked teams in Division I.

However, Medina’s group was filled with seniors, which became the difference as the Bees defeated the Pirates in four sets on Oct. 10.

Medina won the first two sets 25-17, 25-16. Rocky River cut the lead with a 25-18 third-set win. But the Battling Bees iced the win with a 25-16 win.

The problems for Rocky River came from the opening serve, as the Pirates trailed, 13-3, in the first set. They cut the lead to make it a four-point game (16-12), but the slow start was too much to overcome.

“We definitely got off to a slow start and I think part of it was because of the inexperience and going against stronger teams is something that our Younger ones aren’t necessarily used to,” said Rocky River Coach Brittany Norris.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button