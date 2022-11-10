Veteran arts executive Suau named Armory Art Center CEO

The Armory Art Center announced that John Suau has been appointed as the organization’s new CEO. He takes the helm at the 35-year-old arts education facility this month.

He fills a job held by Tom Pearson, who is stepping down to retire.

With more than 20 years of experience in arts administration, Mr. Suau has served Museums and other cultural institutions in a variety of capacities.

Before joining the Armory, he was a Consultant for several AI technology companies working with libraries and Museums from his Florida-based company, Suau Diversified.

Mr. Suau’s experience includes supporting Museums across the Americas and Europe with technology solutions, marketing and public relations strategies, collections management, and innovative communication tools.

He said he looks forward to leading the capable staff at the Armory Art Center and hopes to grow the organization’s well-established legacy as a leader in the Palm Beach County cultural sector.

“I’m excited and honored to lead the Armory Art Center into a future that fully embraces the region’s diversity to create exciting opportunities for artistic expression and arts education in the 21st century,” he said.

Some of Mr. Suau’s other accomplishments include creating a training program for cultural competence skills for the American Alliance of Museums in partnership with the Smithsonian Office of Educational Technology, spearheading the first national Coalition of diverse museum professionals, and establishing a national Scholarship program for diverse museum professionals.

During the COVID pandemic, Mr. Suau was instrumental in helping cultural organizations utilize innovative technologies to improve visitor experiences in the post-COVID-19 reality.

Mr. Suau also worked as museum director at the Historical Society of Washington, DC, where he launched the DC History Center in partnership with Apple. He also served as the executive director at the Mid-Atlantic Association of Museums and held a variety of positions during his six years at the American Alliance of Museums in Washington, DC. There, he curated countless educational programs, championed inclusion and accessibility, and was a visionary for creating impactful programs for diverse audiences.

An arts and culture leader with extensive experience in operations and cultivating DEIA-centered environments, Mr. Suau has supported nonprofit organizations and international artists and he has created many exhibits and public programs that reflect the diversity of the institutions with which he has worked.

For more information about Mr. Suau, visit www.armoryart.org/leadership. ¦