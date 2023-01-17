“Very Strong”: Viral Video of Old Man Performing Martial Arts Stunts Like Jackie Chan Leaves Fans in Frenzy

Jackie Chan has wowed audiences across the globe with his Daredevil stunts and martial arts prowess on-screen. Since the 1970s, Jackie Chan has starred in over 150 Hong Kong and Hollywood Films combined. From fighting multiple people at once to using everyday things like chairs and ladders, Jackie Chan invented unique ways to film action scenes. In a recent video, an aged man from Africa channeled his inner Jackie Chan in a viral video and sent martial arts fans into a frenzy.

Recently, a TikTok user uploaded a video of a man performing martial arts stunts. However, he wasn’t just showing off his skills. Like the martial arts legend, the elderly man also used an everyday object to help him perform the stunts.

The viral video amazed TikTok users

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In the video, the African man uses two sticks to perform. However, he has modified the sticks by tying pieces of wood to each pole to act as footrests. The man in the video is walking and jumping on the homemade stilts. He shows off his impressive balance as he can walk on stilts while performing various stunts, like hitting a horse stance and throwing side kicks.

The man in the video also made Bruce Lee-like noises while throwing the kicks. While the person shooting the footage seemed amused, bystanders seemed thoroughly impressed. Two men on a motorcycle stopped to admire his skill at one point in the video.

The old man’s skill impressed Jackie Chan fans, who praised him in the comments section.

Users can’t help but compare him to Jackie Chan

Many users compared him with the martial arts icon. “African Jackie Chan,” wrote one user. “Jackie Chan,” wrote another. A third user wrote, “African kung fu.” The man’s skill on the stilts may have reminded fans of Jackie Chan’s ability to wield everyday objects as weapons.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Others praised the man, who showcased such skill and vitality despite his age. “I love it,” one commenter wrote. “You are talented,” wrote another. One user also admired the man’s strength. “Very strong,” commented the user on the video.

One user seemed to enjoy the old man’s stunts enough to go hungry. “I rather slept with hunger than to stay without Data in my phone, even for the sake of this kind of comics.” The user wrote. However, another user made an interesting claim. “This is the good example to tell you how stubborn he was during his childhood.” the user commented.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch this story – Arnold Schwarzenegger Bowed down to the Martial Arts Legend Jackie Chan During Their Iconic Reunion in 2019

What do you do of the old man’s stunt? Are you impressed with his skills? Write your thoughts in the comments.