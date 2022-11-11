‘Very Sad to Heard This’: Golf World Reacts to ‘Legendary Voices’ Shockingly Being Replaced

Besides watching the splendid birdies and the hilarious bogeys, golf fans also love the coverage itself. For years now, the NBC coverage has mainly been done by Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch. Both Koch and Maltbie played in PGA Tour-winning events in the 1970s and 1980s. The duo have since been known for their voices in NBC’s golf coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NBC recently announced that the duo will no longer work with them in the 2023 season, since they want to “refresh” their team and the coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Golf fans reacted furiously to the announcement

The duo had been the voice of golf for decades now, and many fans often looked forward to hearing their thoughts.

Read Also – Just In: Famous NBC Analyst Quits Reportedly Joining LIV Golf

The announcement that Roger and Gary would no longer be working with NBC hit the fans hard.

They lashed out at NBC, some even saying that they would no longer “watch NBC events.”

A few fans even suggested that LIV Golf was now the place to be for the broadcasting duo.

It is clear that not many fans are pleased with NBC’s decision, but will this affect their viewership?

Roger and Gary’s illustrious career

Maltbie, now 71 years old, began his professional golf career in 1973. He signed with the PGA Tour a year later. He won two back-to-back events in his first year by a stroke each and went on to win three more events on the tour. In 1987, they narrowly missed winning a major at the Masters. He paces T-4 and sees it as his biggest disappointment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Gary Koch turned professional in 1975. He won a total of six PGA Tour events, and in 1984 he finished seventeenth on the money list after two event wins that year. Koch placed in the top 10 at three major championships. Like Maltbie, he too placed T-4 at a major, the 1988 Open Championship.

The duo didn’t only work together during their coverage, on air. They paired up and won the PGA Tour Champions’ Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf three times: in 2003, 2008, and 2009. It seems like they were a Splendid duo on the pitch as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch This Story – Fans React ad Tiger Woods Unveils his New Golf Course Design

The entire golf community will undoubtedly miss the legendary duo. The fans hope to see them at LIV Golf together, but is that likely? Let us know your views in the comments below.