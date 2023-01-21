‘Very Kind and Wise Man’: Golf Fans Spot John Daly in His Favorite Fast-Food Restaurant

There may hardly be anyone as loved as John Daly in the golf world. Apart from his amusing long drives, the legendary golfer also has a massive following for his personality. Since his surgery last month, the fans have been searching for an update from Daly. Nevertheless, the fans in Florida have gotten a glimpse of the Wild Thing chilling in Madeira Beach.

After his participation in the 2022 PNC Championship with his son, John Daly announced undergoing knee replacement surgery. The 56-year-old had been facing struggles with his injury for quite some time.

Nevertheless, the surgery was successful. But Daly’s whereabouts were hard to be traced following the prosperous operation. However, a recent post from his fans shows Long John enjoying life, just like in old times.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

John Daly is back in his favorite restaurant

Daly’s love for the Hooters restaurant is well-known among golf fans. Last year, the bond between the golfer and the fast-food chain turned into a partnership when Daly’s son, John Daly II, signed an endorsement deal with the Billion Dollar company.

ORLANDO, FL – DECEMBER 19: John Daly and his son, John Daly II, hold the belts on the 18th green after the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 19, 2021 in Orlando, Florida . (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

The Junior Daly currently competes for Arkansas State University while Sporting the NIL deal with Hooters. Albeit Daly Sr. isn’t a direct partner with Hooters, he still loves spending time at the restaurant.

The two-time Major Winner was recently spotted at Florida’s Madeira Beach branch of the fast food chain. And unsurprisingly, many fans grabbed the opportunity to take a photo with the golf legend. One fan wrote, “Had the pleasure of running into the one and only John Daly today. Very kind and wise man”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another fan who posed with the golfing great was none other than a Hooter Girl. She posted a picture of the Wild Thing being surrounded by herself and other girls. “Who’s your caddy?captioned the Hooters employee. Daly’s fans further shared their joy in the comments section by showing love to the golfer.

Just a few pictures of John Daly on Instagram are more than enough to create havoc in the golf world. Perhaps, Daly must have had lunch at the Hooters on his bucket list while he was undergoing his knee replacement surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What are your thoughts on Daly’s latest spotting? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch This Story: John Daly Is Basically Charles Barkley, but Fatter and Better at Golf