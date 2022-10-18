Keep scrolling for the best warm Women’s golf staple pieces of fall/winter 2022. GOLF

This selection of warm Women’s golf clothes includes a wide range of versatile staple pieces from brands such as Lululemon, Ralph Lauren, Greyson, Athleta x Gap, Nike, and more! Trust us, these staple pieces are what your golf wardrobe has been waiting for.

Best Women’s golf layers 2022: versatile staples you need in your closet

Greyson

This Greyson Halley Quarter Zip is a staple piece, for sure. You could layer this beautiful piece with almost anything, a crewneck, jacket, or even both! It comes in various shades— maroon, navy, rose, white, black… and the list goes on. The possibilities are seriously endless with a staple piece like this one.

Greyson Halley Quarter-Zip $128 Made with a blend of technical fabrics, this sophisticated quarter-zip is perfect for a long distance run or a quick gym sesh before work. Designed with lightweight performance in mind, the Halley is ultra soft and breathable so you can wear it all day long. Pair this elevated layer with a matching Scarlett jogger for the Ultimate sweat set. SHOP HERE

Lululemon Golf

Lululemon is a must! These are versatile staple pieces. Plus, have you heard they’ve implemented a recycling system to help save the planet? Lululemon’s Like New Resale Program? Recently, Lulu developed this program to help keep their clothes out of landfills. You can trade in your Lululemon clothes to help reduce your carbon footprint. The profits from the Like New Resale Program go 100% to their Sustainability initiatives.

Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0 Race Length $78 Go ahead, get sweaty. The Swiftly Tech collection, powered by seamless construction, is the ultimate gear for any sport (including golf). SHOP HERE

Nulux Half-Zip Long Sleeve Shirt $98 Versatile for any sport, and perfect for golf. SHOP HERE

Ralph Lauren RLX Golf

RLX tends to be a bit pricier, but this is some of the most luxurious and well-made golf Sporting on the market. Look sharp, feel sharp, look sharp!

Hybrid Quarter-Zip Pullover $228 This sporty layer merges a Cozy knit shell with channel-quilted woven panels that have been filled for Lightweight warmth. Elasticized binding and pockets also help to beat the chill. BUY HERE

RLX Golf 1/4 Zip Airflow Jersey $125 The RLX Airflow 1/4 Zip is a versatile pullover. Wear it as a shirt on a sunny day or a layering piece when it’s cool. The Pullover is made from lightweight, breathable, Moisture wicking jersey fabric that keeps you comfortable and free from sweat build up. The fabric provides stretch as well, allowing you to move with ease throughout your day. Buy Now View Product

Athleta x Gap

We are living for this collaboration. These selections only scratch the surface of the variety that Athleta x Gap is bringing to the table. Like we’ve said before… love to see it.

Momentum Seamless Top $24.97 – $79 Ionic+™ technology with naturally occurring Antimicrobial silver ions knit in the fabric eliminates odor before it starts. SEAMLESS. Beyond-soft, chafe-free fabric stretches with every move SHOP HERE

Nike

Talk about a versatile staple piece. An elegant twist on a classic silhouette, the Nike Repel Women’s Golf Jacket is professional, sleek, and ready to wear.

Nike Repel Women’s Golf Jacket $130 Play through the rain in the Nike Repel Jacket. The water-repellent design has a Storm flap for extra coverage from the elements and a vent in the back to enhance airflow so you’re less likely to overheat. SHOP HERE

Foray

For all the glory of sports and fashion, Foray is made in the USA. This is premium sportswear.

Foray Core Neoprene Bomber Jacket $190 Equal parts fashion and sport: made in our USA factory from technical 4-way stretch neoprene. Shaped seams to contour fit, self fabric cuff & collar, and dual front zip pockets. SHOP HERE

Adidas

The Warp Knit Golf Dress is versatile for your fall golf wardrobe. Layering is always an option here too! Also, don’t miss the quarter-zip fleece at the bottom….it’s AdiClub members only!

Warp Knit Golf Dress $110 This adidas golf dress combines a soft, breathable knit with an easy-moving feel that lets you play your best. Four-way stretch ensures a full range of motion for powerful drives. Separate shorts complete the outfit and let you Crouch and follow through with confidence. SHOP HERE