Verona girls basketball junior chooses to play for Big Ten power

VERONA — Even with half of her junior season as part of the Verona girls basketball team remaining, Taylor Stremlow had a feeling for her future home.

That feeling will lead the Wildcats leading scorer to Iowa City as she announced via her social media pages on Wednesday that she has decided to attend the University of Iowa over a handful of other NCAA Division I offers.

“Everybody I talked to and that gave me advice from that same process said ‘You’ll know. You’ll get a feeling and you’ll know,’” Stremlow said during a phone interview Wednesday afternoon. “I definitely got that feeling. I love the coaching staff there, the team, the vibe and just the whole place.”

The 5-foot-10 guard narrowed her list of suitors in mid-November to four Big Ten Conference teams — Illinois, Penn State, the University of Wisconsin and Iowa. Stremlow said she’d been in contact with Iowa for more than years, so “it’s been a long time coming.”

The decision came very early with Stremlow.

“When you look at all the high-profile (class of) 2024 kids in the state, most are committing around this time or have committed in the last couple months,” Verona Coach Angie Murphy said. “It’s a huge weight off her shoulders and now just to be able to focus on playing high school basketball, knowing she has her future set and her heart’s set on Iowa.”

Stremlow, who missed all of last season due to recovering from surgery on the navicular bone in her left foot, wasn’t initially sure if a Big Ten school would be her Landing spot. At the start of her recruiting process, Stremlow said she “just wanted a little smaller feel,” to her future college campus. That changed, however, when she arrived in Iowa City to meet with Coach Lisa Bluder and the Hawkeyes.

The ultra-competitive Big Ten, which currently boasts five teams ranked in the top 20 of The Associated Press’ poll including the 12th-ranked Hawkeyes, was another key factor in changing Stremlow’s mind.

“The Big Ten is an amazing conference and I think it’s the best conference,” she said. “I’m excited to play against the best competition and I think that definitely drew me to that conference, and especially to Iowa just because of the high level they play at.”

Murphy said Stremlow’s competitive drive is likely what drew the Hawkeyes to the standout junior.

“She hates losing and will do whatever it takes to win,” Murphy said. “The sky’s the limit for her. She wants to be pushed, she wants to continue to develop as a player and she isn’t even close to her ceiling yet.”

Bluder has developed top-tier Talent in Iowa City, most recently junior point guard Caitlin Clark, who this season became the NCAA’s all-time career leader in triple-doubles with seven and currently Ranks third in the Nation in scoring with 27 points per game .

Stremlow has had no problem scoring points this season in helping the Wildcats, ranked fifth in Division 1 of the WisSports.net coaches poll, to an 8-1 start and an 8-0 record in the Big Eight Conference.

She’s one of four Wildcats averaging in double figures with 15.1 points per game, including scoring 20 or more points three times. Stremlow also has a team-high 8.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 8.4 rebounds with a pair of quadruple-doubles and three triple-doubles.

She believes the Hawkeyes’ up-tempo style — Iowa ranks seventh in scoring with 86.3 points per game — is a perfect fit for her style of play.

“I think I fit well, and they play hard, with passion and energy, and it’s kind of that Midwest grit and intensity, so I’m excited to be a part of that with them,” she said.

