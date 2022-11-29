Vernon Winter Carnival says tough to put on events with prohibitive city fees – Vernon News

Pat Bulmer – Nov 28, 2022 / 5:18 pm | Story: 398762

Photo: Vernon Winter Carnival

Non-profit groups are struggling to put on community events because of high fees charged to use city facilities, Vernon council heard on Monday.

“The accessibility and affordability of booking city venues seems to be a difficulty we keep coming across,” said Vicki Proulx, executive director of the Vernon Winter Carnival Society.

The society is being charged the full rate to book ball Diamonds in February for a kickball tournament, she said, while putting on the Feb. 10 “Country Barnburner” concert with the Reklaws at Kal Tire Place comes with a $27,000 price tag – “and that is the non-profit rate.”

“This cost has a significant impact on our ability to organize events that break even or make a small amount of money,” Proulx said.

“The cost could be prohibitive to generate interest from others looking to bring events to Vernon.

“I would invite council to consider at what point the City of Vernon will have another look at the cost structure associated with not only Kal Tire Place, but other city venues such as ball diamonds, Parks and the rec center auditorium.

“These Venues were built by our community for our community, and right now they’re not accessible to many organizations.”

Proulx asked council to consider reducing the rental rates for the Feb. 10 concerts and kickball tournaments.

Coun. Akbal Mund said Carnival isn’t the only organization that has complained about rental fees.

“There’s another non-profit society that raised this earlier during the summer months because we realized that fees had doubled,” he said. “You’re not the only group who’s asking.”

Carnival runs Feb. 3-12 with more than 130 events, said Proulx.

Her verbal and written presentations were received with no action taken.