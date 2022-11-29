Vernon Winter Carnival event tickets are on sale Friday

They are the perfect Christmas gift, stocking stuffer or both.

Event tickets for the 63rd annual Vernon Winter Carnival go on sale Friday, Dec. 2.

The Carnival, presented by ValleyFirst, runs Feb. 3-12, 2023 and brings not only a variety of new events, but the return of many beloved and popular events that haven’t been able to happen since 2020.

“The response from our third-party event holders has been overwhelming,” said Carnival Chairperson Laurell Cornell. “This is the most new events we’ve had in quite a few years, so it’s wonderful to see the community showing their Carnival spirit.”

The festival will host more than 130 events throughout the 10 days of Carnival. More than 35 of those events are hosted by the Vernon Winter Carnival Society directly and the remainder are third-party events, hosted by a variety of local businesses and organizations.

There are 28 new events this year

“The theme for 2023 is CarnivalTV,” said Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx. “It’s been awesome to see so many events get on board with the theme. There’s so much that can be done with TV.”

Other returning events include the 62nd Annual Vernon Winter Carnival Parade, BC Snow Sculpture Competition at Silver Star and the Balloon Glow in Polson Park.

Those wishing to purchase tickets are encouraged to do so right away as many popular events sell out the morning tickets go on sale, which is this Friday at 9 am

Tickets can be purchased online at vernonwintercarnival.com/events, by phone at 250-545-2236 or in person from the Vernon Winter Carnival Office – 3401 35 Ave.

