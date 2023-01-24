Vernon seeks Consultant to assess its Recreation and Parks fees – Vernon News

Photo: Castanet Staff Setup for Loverboy concert at Kal Tire Place in 2018.

The City of Vernon is seeking Quotes on an assessment of its Recreation and Parks fees.

The request for Quotations is for a Consultant to provide “a comprehensive Recreation and Parks fees assessment” and “recommendations for a coherent future fee schedule” for the public and user groups.

The goal is to determine appropriate fee levels for facility rentals and usage “as well as identifying a clear, consistent and predictable way for setting fees and charges moving forward.”

The move comes after the Vernon Winter Carnival Society recently sought a break on city rental fees for Parks that are not in use during the winter and for the upcoming Reklaws concert at Kal Tire Place.

While the RFQ is not specifically tied to carnival’s request, the society had sought to waive fees for kickball at Grahame Park, a Family Fun Park in the Kal Tire Place parking lot, Jam Can Curling at the Centennial Outdoor Rink, and some other events.

Councilors were divided on the matter, with some stressing the importance of Carnival to the city’s economy and others noting Carnival already gets a $10,000 city grant.