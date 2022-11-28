Vernon Community Arts Center holding annual sale and fundraiser starting Dec. 1 – Vernon News

Photo: File photo

Artsolutely is back in a big way.

The Vernon Community Arts Center is preparing for its 17th annual Artsolutely Fundraiser and Sale Dec. 1 to 24.

Each December, the non-profit arts center converts its largest art education studios into more than 4,000 square feet of retail space for local artisans to sell their handmade creations.

This year hosts the largest representation of local talent the center has ever seen.

More than 35 artisans have been jury-selected to participate, and will bring unique art offerings in the form of ceramics, woodcarving, painting, glassworks, printmaking, leather, fibre-arts, metalworking, mixed media and more.

“We are excited to be hosting the Valley’s premier art sale for the 17th year. In the past this has been a very successful event for both the center and for the participating artists, and this year we have the widest selection of artisans under one roof,” says Rodney Goodchild, VCAC manager.

Artsolutely 2022 includes:

More than 10,000 unique and locally made items for purchase

New for 2022, the Fine Line Art Gallery

New Artist kits for the aspiring artist in your life

The Community Appreciation Event on Dec. 17

