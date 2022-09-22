Vernam happy with first City goal – News

Charles Vernam is hoping to kick on after scoring his first competitive goal for the Imps.

City fell to a 2-1 defeat against Doncaster Rovers in the Papa Johns Trophy on Tuesday evening, but the 25-year-old Winger was keen to draw positives from the match.

He said: “Ultimately it is disappointing not to come away with at least a point when we were in a winning position, but personally, it is really nice to get off the mark.

“It has been a long time coming and hopefully I can kick on now. We are disappointed with the result, but I think there are still a lot of positives to take from the game.

“We are an honest group and we know that we could have done better for their two goals, but it is about staying positive.”

Vernam was also quick to highlight the importance of getting competitive minutes under his belt after spending some time on the sideline through injury in recent weeks.

He added: “For a lot of the lads it has been good to get some minutes in a competitive game. It has been nice for me to get the opportunity to play and get a goal.

“Hopefully I can keep that positivity going in the league matches now.”

City are next in league action at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday 1 October, with tickets available to purchase HERE.