Vermont vs. UMass Lowell prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 11 bets from proven model

Two of the four teams tied for first place in the America East Conference Clash on Wednesday when the Vermont Catamounts battle the UMass Lowell River Hawks. The Catamounts (8-9, 2-1 in America East), who are 4-5 on the road, have won six of their past eight games. The River Hawks (14-3, 2-1), who are 8-0 on their home court, have won three of four and 12 of 14. Vermont is coming off a 67-60 loss at New Hampshire on Sunday, while UMass Lowell dropped an 89-63 decision at Albany that same day.

Tip-off from the Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, is set for 6 pm ET. Vermont leads the all-time series 15-3, including an 8-2 mark in games played at Lowell. The River Hawks are 1-point favorites in the latest Vermont vs. UMass Lowell odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 135. Before making any UMass Lowell vs. Vermont picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 9 of the season 34-18 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,000 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UMass Lowell vs. Vermont and just locked in its Picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Vermont vs. UMass Lowell:

Vermont vs. UMass Lowell spread: UMass Lowell -1

Vermont vs. UMass Lowell over/under: 135 points

Vermont vs. UMass Lowell money line: Vermont +100, UMass Lowell -120

VER: The Catamounts are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against a team with a winning straight-up record

UML: The River Hawks are 4-1 ATS in their last five Wednesday games

Vermont vs. UMass Lowell picks: See Picks at SportsLine

Featured Game | UMass Lowell River Hawks vs. Vermont Catamounts

Why UMass Lowell can cover



Three River Hawks average double-digit scoring, led by junior forward Abdoul Karim Coulibaly. In 15 starts, he leads UMass Lowell in scoring (12.4 points per game) and rebounding (8.3), and is connecting on 61.2% of his shots from the floor. He has reached double-figure scoring nine times and has registered five double-doubles. He scored a season-high 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 68-60 win over Boston University on Dec. 21.

Senior guard Everette Hammond also helps power the offense, averaging 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is connecting on 44.4% of his field goals, including 39.2% from 3-point range, and is making 80.3% of his free throws. He has reached double-figure scoring 11 times with one double-double. He scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a 70-59 win at Sacred Heart on Dec. 3.

Why Vermont can cover

Senior guard Aaron Deloney has reached double-figure scoring in 11 games, including two with 20 or more points. In a season-opening win over Brown, Deloney poured in 32 points, while dishing out five assists. He is coming off a 13-point, four-rebound effort in the loss at New Hampshire. For the season, he averages 12.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists, while connecting on 42.1% of his field goals, including 40.7% from 3-point range.

Also leading the Catamounts is senior guard Dylan Penn. The transfer from Bellarmine is averaging double-figure scoring at 11.7 points per game, as well as 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is connecting on 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 82% of his foul shots. He has reached double digits in scoring 10 times, including three games with 20 or more points. He scored a season-high 27 points in a 94-85 double-overtime loss at Cal State Fullerton on Nov. 13.

How to make UMass Lowell vs. Vermont Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 141 combined points. It has also generated an against the spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Vermont vs. UMass Lowell? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 34-18 on its top-rated college basketball Picks this season, and find out.