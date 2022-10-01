Vermont girls volleyball players banned from locker room after objection to transgender student: Report

Female students at a Vermont high school have reportedly been banned from using the girls’ locker room after objecting to a transgender student changing there.

Members of the Randolph Union High School girls volleyball team were banned by school officials from using the locker room pending an investigation after some members objected to a biological male changing with them, WCAX-TV reported.

One of the female students told WCAX-TV that the dispute began when the trans student made an inappropriate comment as the volleyball team was changing in the locker room, triggering an incident between students.

The outlet reported that school officials emailed parents to tell them an investigation into whether the transgender student was harassed has been launched.

“My mom wants me to do this interview to try to make a change,” female volleyball player Blake Allen told the outlet. “I feel like for stating my opinion — that I don’t want a biological man changing with me — that I shouldn’t have harassment charges or bullying charges. They should all be dropped.”

Allen added that when students have gone to the school about their concerns, they have been told that state law allows for transgender students to change in the locker room based on their gender identity.

Officials reportedly told parents that the school provides “plenty of space where students who feel uncomfortable with the laws may change in privacy.”

“They want all the girls who feel uncomfortable — so pretty much 10 girls — to get changed in a single-stall bathroom, which would take over 30 minutes. Where if one person got changed separately, it would take a minute, like no extra time,” Allen told WCAX-TV.

School officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Vermont Agency of Education policy states that the “use of restrooms and Locker rooms by transgender students requires schools to consider numerous factors” while also saying that a “transgender student should not be required to use a Locker room or restroom that conflicts with the student’s gender identity.”