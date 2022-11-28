Vermont Arts Council seeks executive director

MONTPELIER, VT—The Vermont Arts Council (VAC) is seeking to fulfill the position of executive director of the organization, the state’s primary provider of funding, advocacy, and information for the arts in Vermont since 1965.

The executive director will serve as a dynamic and collaborative leader for the VAC and for the state’s creative sector to ensure everyone has access to the arts and creativity in their lives and communities. This individual will develop an inclusive strategic vision to strengthen the resilience and sustainability of arts, cultural, and creative sector organizations, and individuals across the state.

The executive director will collaborate with the Board of Directors, community, and civic partners in the active pursuit of resources to support the organization’s goals and strategic direction. A visible leader, they will energize the state’s creative economy and advocate for the creative sector. This individual will establish and nurture authentic and transparent relationships with elected officials, local and state agencies, cultural partners, artists, institutional funders, and individual donors. The executive director will be responsible for ensuring the success of the organization’s fundraising, financial, operations, marketing, administration, and programmatic strategies.

The VAC envisions a Vermont where all people have access to the arts and creativity in their lives, education, and communities. Engagement with the arts transforms individuals, connects us more deeply to each other, energizes the economy, and sustains the vibrant cultural landscape that makes Vermont a great place to live.

Supported by private and public funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and the State of Vermont, VAC is the only state arts agency in the United States that is also an independent nonprofit, allowing it to Advocate in the state Legislature for funding and policies. The VAC also runs the Vermont Creative Network, a broad collective of creative organizations businesses, and individuals established by the Vermont Legislature in 2016 to advance the concerns of Vermont’s creative economy. Learn more about the VAC at www.vermontartscouncil.org

Arts Consulting Group (ACG) is conducting a nationwide search. The full job description can be found at ACG at https://artsconsulting.com/employment/vermont-arts-council-executive-director/

Catherine Crawley, Vermont Arts Council Communications Director, [email protected]