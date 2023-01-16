Vermilion’s Kara Coffman departs for Avon coaching job – Morning Journal

If one thing is certain, it is that Kara Coffman will be Sporting purple when she coaches the 2023 volleyball season.

However, it will be in Avon purple and gold as the former Vermilion Coach Departed from the Sailors coaching job to become the new Eagles Coach on Jan. 16.

“We are excited for Coach Coffman to be our next volleyball coach,” said Avon Athletic Director Erich Frombach. “We have had a lot of great candidates, but we were impressed with what she did as the head coach at Vermilion. Her love of volleyball and the relationships that she is going to build with our Athletes on the court and as a math teacher at the high school were also important to us.”

Pending board approval, she will replace former Avon Coach Julie Bendzuck, who stepped down after the 2022 season.

Avon volleyball: Julie Bendzuck steps down as Eagles’ Coach

The Eagles went 9-14 (7-7 in SWC) with two Seniors on the roster. They took Wadsworth, an eventual district finalist, to five sets in the Sectional final. Coffman will look to bring her positive reinforcement culture from Vermilion to Avon.

“I am really excited to coach the young talents at Avon,” said Coffman. “I am really excited to get in there as soon as possible and start getting to know the girls and working with them. I am ready for the (2023) season. I know that they are hungry and ready to work.”

In Vermilion purple, Coffman and her Sailors captured back-to-back district championships, which were the first two district championships in program history.

That was in Division II. Now, she is ready to take on the challenge of competing in Division I.

“I am a very goal-oriented person,” she said. “I feel like I accomplished a lot of goals at Vermilion and I felt very content, and I didn’t like (being content), so I just decided my next goal was to Coach at a (Division I) school and really push myself out of my comfort zone.”

The Sailors’ best season was in 2021 as they went 26-0 en route to their first Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Championship and district championship. They went as far as the Division II Regional final, which they lost to eventual state champion Gilmour Academy.

The icing on the cake was when Coffman was awarded the Division II Coach of the Year in the state’s postseason awards.

In three years with Vermilion, she lost only three SBC-Lake games for a 33-3 conference record. She held a 63-13 record as Vermilion’s coach.

“My time at Vermilion was amazing and it was awesome,” said Coffman. “We accomplished so much at my three years there. We had two conference championships and two district championships with a 38-game regular season winning streak. It was great. I feel like they have all the tools to continue their success there and I hope that success continues at Vermilion.”

The Southwestern Conference is known for being one of the best volleyball conferences in Ohio with teams like Amherst, Olmsted Falls and an Emerging Rival in Avon Lake to the north.

Now, she will take over a young and hungry group of Eagles and believes that she can bring her positive reinforcement culture to Avon.

“I definitely feel like I can bring that winning culture to Avon,” she said. “I know the past two seasons, Avon volleyball hasn’t really been up to the standards of Avon athletics. So, I hope that (the players) are not content with where they are at, ready to work and get some wins next season .”