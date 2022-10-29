Vermilion volleyball defends district throne with comeback win over Millbury Lake – Morning Journal

Vermilion has been here before.

With the experienced senior core that has won a district championship and came back from a 2-0 deficit, they felt confident they could put the two together for back-to-back district titles.

It’s Oct. 27 at Seneca East High School, that’s what it took for the No. 3 seed Sailors in the Division II Attica District final to complete their comeback win over top seed and undefeated Millbury Lake for two straight regional appearances.

“Honestly, I didn’t realize what the scores were until I got onto the bus, because after each set we just reset and refocused. We knew what we had to do, adapted to the team that we were playing and executed our plan,” said Kara Coffman, Vermilion’s coach.

Vermilion advanced to the Region 7 semifinal to play the winner of (1) Bishop Hartley and (6) Bexley on Nov. 3.

Vermilion dropped the first sets 25-20 and 31-29, but won the final three sets 27-29, 25-23, 15-10 to win its second consecutive district championship.

“Losing set two the way that we did really fired us up for the next three sets moving forward. After the first set, I feel like we kind of figured them out,” said Coffman. “We knew who their big hitters were, when they went to them. Where they go to them. Where their tendencies are and we adjusted is on our side.”

According to Coffman, Lake had similar styles to Lexington’s, which Vermilion faced in its district semifinal, and that helped adjust to Lake’s with its setter and hitter Taryn DeWese.

“(Lexington) had some players that were similar to the players on Lake, in the sense that their big hitter was also their setter. (Having that experience) kind of helped us navigate that situation and know who to target and where to put the ball,” said Coffman.

The last time Vermilion came back from a 2-0 deficit was against Huron in 2021, which the Sailors won in five to help fuel an undefeated regular season and first ever district championship.

“You could see the difference between the two sides of the court where Lake has not been in a position of losing a game and having to fight for it. We have lost three games (this year) and we knew that we don’t want that feeling again. We need to fight for this win,” said Coffman.

Vermilion’s outside hitter Gracie Starcovic led the team with 23 kills, 21 digs and three blocks.

Junior Aubrey Kennedy made huge defensive plays for the Sailors at the net and finished with five blocks and also pitched in with four kills.

Maddie Stout finished with 14 kills, four aces, and 18 kills. Middle hitter Kaitlin Colahan had 16 kills with two bocks.

Setters Angelique Garcia (32 assists) and Rachel Lapka (19) were the Sailors top two assist leaders.

Vermilion improved to 22-3 on the season and Lake concluded its season 25-1.