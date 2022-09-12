Verizon deploys more than 8,000 VRAN cell sites, rapidly Marches towards goal of 20,000

NEW YORK – Verizon, the leader in Virtualized Radio Access Network (VRAN) innovation, has now deployed over 8,000 virtualized cell sites with a goal of deploying over 20,000 by the end of 2025. This technology milestone allows Verizon to rapidly respond to customers’ varied latency and computing needs, and provides greater flexibility and agility in the introduction of new products and services. The move to a cloud-based, virtualized architecture with standardized interfaces in every part of the network leads to greater flexibility, faster delivery of services, greater scalability, and improved cost efficiency in networks.

“We are building the network with the most advanced technology available, because we know people rely on our network and we are committed to delivering the variety and quality of services our customers need,” said Adam Koeppe, Senior Vice President of Planning and Technology at Verizon. “Even while driving the most aggressive network deployment in our company’s history, we know giving people access to 5G is only part of the winning equation.”

Key 5G use cases focused on providing the best, most efficient network for customers, will heavily rely on the programmability of virtualized networks. Networks must serve IoT devices that do very little Networking and stay in place, smartphones with infinite opportunities to use data in a highly mobile environment, and complex solutions like Augmented Reality that require Massive computing capabilities on the edge of the network. These various network solutions rely on a correlated variety of resources from the network, which until recently have been defined rigidly and manually. Using orchestration and automation capabilities at scale on virtual infrastructure, Verizon automates network configuration changes and resource scaling dynamically based on demand. This is one of the greatest benefits of virtualizing a network – essentially building programmability into the network.

It takes more than just Virtualization

While the advancement of Virtualization technology is a critical step towards advanced 5G solutions, Verizon is working on many other technological advancements in parallel to deliver to customers the most robust, advanced, and reliable network in the world.