Verba Maximus 2023, BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus’ 11th Foray Into The Literature Verse

BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus is all geared up to host the 11th edition of its annual literary fest, Verba Maximus 2023 on the 28th and 29th of January, 2023. The event features writing and speaking events of various forms that incorporate a variety of themes.

With the headlining theme of “Metamorphosis,” the events have also undergone a reinvention of their own kind, with twists and turns at every juncture. From Solving campus-wide Murder mysteries, unraveling stories through internet clues, slam Poetry and devil’s advocate, to performances and Collaboration with on-campus spectacles like the Music Club, Journal Club, and more.

The event provides for a wide palette of games and interests served complete with a stand-up comic performance by renowned artist Anshu Mor, talks from eminent authors and food trucks bringing the best bites on the go.

Mark the dates on the calendar and join BITS in its literary extravaganza. Further details regarding the same can be viewed on their official website https://verbamaximus23.vercel.app.

