Ventriloquist opens Clyde arts group’s season

CLYDE — Two and a half years after its last event, Communities for the Arts (CFTA) will host a show featuring ventriloquist David Crone. Crone and his cast of cloth characters will perform in the Clyde High School Auditorium on Oct. 1 at 7:30 pm The show is free but tickets are required.

“This is our welcome back show,” said CFTA Volunteer Alan Binger.

After Crystal Bowersox performed in March, 2020, the remainder of the 2020 season was canceled due to Pandemic shutdowns. Because it was concerned about hosting a public event inside a school, CFTA chose not to host any programs in 2021 as well.

“We decided to take a break last year. We never even put a schedule together,” Binger said.

Crone was one of the 2020 performances that was cancelled. As CFTA put Crone on this year’s schedule, it chose to offer the tickets for free.

