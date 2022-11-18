Venetian Gardens book launch at 5 Hertford Street

Leading lights from the Worlds of art, broadcasting and literature rubbed shoulders with royal insiders as they came together for a ‘very buzzy’ party at 5 Hertford Street on Monday night to celebrate the launch of an exquisite new book, Venetian Gardens, from Derry Moore and Monty Don.

Cloistered in one of the elegantly appointed rooms, guests were invited for an intimate talk followed by a night of Cocktails and champagne, enjoyed with Birley Bakery’s famous cheese straws and traditional Venetian tramezzini – in a nod to the book’s ever-enchanting subject.

The Marchioness of Bath, a former Tatler cover star, was the epitome of chic in a black trouser ensemble, while the author Jung Chang looked elegant in Emerald green. Cosima Ramirez (the daughter of Spanish journalist Pedro J. Ramírez and fashion designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, the 13th Marchioness of Castelldosríus and 29th Baroness of Santa Pau) put on a typically vibrant display in a flower power blazer and bubblegum pink bag. Countess Mountbatten of Burma, who finds herself immortalized in The Crown Season 5, held court, while the Hon Garrett Moore (the author’s son) pulled makeup artist Mary Greenwell in for a playful hug. Greenwell left shortly afterwards to fly to Los Angeles to do the makeup for longtime client Cate Blanchett.

Art duo Gilbert & George were Overheard discussing their foundation, while Don found time to touch upon two of his favorite subjects: gardens and dogs.