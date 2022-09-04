Vendors at arts and crafts festival battle inflation | News

GRAND RIVERS, KY — It’s Labor Day weekend.

That means the lake area’s largest and longest-running arts and crafts festival is back.

More than 120 Crafters and artists from all over the country came to Grand Rivers to set up shop.

Vendors are making do, despite Nationwide inflation. Hundreds of tents are displaying hours of hard work. Each item is made by hand—some even made to order, like the home décor signs from A Robyn’s Nest.

Owner Robyn Simpson says it’s a labor of love—and a lot goes into it.

“We use a lot of MDF, of course, lots of paints, stains,” Simpson says. “I screen print some of my designs. I use Stencils and I also use vinyl.”

In the past few months, the cost to produce her inventory has skyrocketed.

“A lot of my materials have tripled in price, and I try to keep my prices down to where it’s still an affordable product,” Simpson says.

Simpson hasn’t raised her prices, but jewelry maker Lori Huddleston with Lulu’s Designs says keeping prices the same isn’t always practical.

“I’ve been trying to keep my prices the same as previous years, but certain things have had to go up just to compensate,” Huddleston says.

It’s not just the cost of materials that is rising, but also the means in which they sell.

Huddleston travels all over the country attending festivals to make the bulk of her sales.

She’s making changes to cover higher travel expenses.

“Fuel has been considerably more,” Huddleston says. “Hotels have been a little bit more. I have gotten to where I pack a lunch now instead of eating out as much.”

But the weekend looks promising. Inflation hasn’t seemed to keep customers from attending the festival.

“It’s been good,” Simpson says. “There’s a good turnout. We’ve sold several things already, and I’ve got people that’s looked and are going to come back.”

Festival season is from May to December.

Both vendors say the year started slow, but they’re starting to see business pick up.

The festival continues Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm and Monday from 9 am to 3 pm

Admission price is $2.