Venaya Yazzie hosts “Native Voices” monthly radio program and podcast

  • Yazzie launched the show in April 2022.
  • The program is sponsored by the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council.
  • Yazzie’s next show will air at 9:30 am Thursday, Jan. 19.

FARMINGTON — It’s been nearly a year since Navajo painter and poet Venaya Yazzie began hosting the “Native Voices” radio show on San Juan College’s KSJE-FM, and in that time, she has heard a lot of the same stories from the other Native artists she has Featured on the show.

The experience has reinforced for her how deeply ingrained art is in the culture of Navajos and other Native people, she said.

“Most of them say, ‘I learned it from a family member. I had a mother or grandmother who did weavings and would go sell them to make money for the family,’” said Yazzie, whose show airs on the third Thursday of each month on KSJE. “So this is real hands-on learning, and a lot of them even have their tools passed down to them when an Elder dies. Our art is based on the daily culture of Navajos or other Native Americans in the community. A lot of them don’t have a formal arts education, it’s just passed down.”

In Native culture, she said, art is more than a hobby or vocation. It’s a way of relieving anxiety and stress, and achieving balance in a chaotic world.

“Art isn’t a separate part of our lives,” she said. “We’re raised to be creative.”

Yazzie’s show is devoted to exploring such themes, as well as many of the issues Native artists face. She said it has become clear from the things her guests have told her that the COVID-19 Pandemic had a major impact on the ability of Native artists to sell their work, since so many of them rely on face-to-face opportunities such as Festivals or open-air markets to reach customers.

