Vemuri Balaram to receive Lok Nayak Foundation’s ‘Sahitya Puraskaram’ in Visakhapatnam on January 18

Vemuri Balaram, founder and Editor of the Telugu Magazine ‘Swathi’, will receive the Lok Nayak Foundation ‘Sahitya Puraskaram’ at the NTR Birth centernary celebrations, being organized by the foundation, at VMRDA Children’s Arena, at Siripuram here on Wednesday.

Visakhapatnam is known for literature and art, and the foundation was established 18 years ago to identify and honor achievers in the field of Indian literature and honoring them with the Loknayak Foundation Awards, its chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad told the media here on Tuesday.

The annual literary achievement Awards are presented on January 18, every year, as a mark of respect to the late NT Rama Rao and Harivansh Rai Bachchan (father of actor Amitabh Bachchan), who had both passed away on January 18. This year (2023 ) also marks the birth centenary of NTR.

The literary award was being given to eminent Telugu writers, Poets or persons, who have contributed to further the cause of Telugu literature every year. Mr. Balaram was chosen for the award this year for Publishing the popular Telugu Magazine continuously for the past 53 years. The award carries a cash prize of ₹2 lakh.

Director K. Raghavendra Rao, and Veteran Actors Jayapradha and Jayasudha, who had both played prominent roles in the NTR-starrer ‘Adavi Ramudu’ would receive the NT Rama Rao Centenary Awards on the occasion.

The Lifetime Achievement Awards of the foundation is being given to Kuchibhotla Anand, president of University of Silicon Andhra, Koneru Satyanarayana, founder of KL Deemed to be University, and Ganni Bhaskara Rao, Chairman of GSL Medical College, Rajahmundry.

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will participate as chief guest at the function. Justice Lavu Nageswara Rao, Retired Judge of the Supreme Court, will be the guest of honor.

MP MVV Satyanarayana, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy and Comedian Brahmanandam would participate as guests.

Lok Nayak Foundation secretary Nalla Babayya was present at the media conference.