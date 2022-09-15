Vehicle relocation required for home football game Saturday, Sept. 17

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 15, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Wildcats will face the Youngstown State University Penguins at noon Saturday, Sept. 17, which marks the university’s second home game of the season. Some UK parking permit holders should make plans to relocate their vehicles starting on Friday to make way for football fans.

Students and employees who park in the Periphery (K and EK) parking lots at Kroger Field (Red, Blue and Orange), the Commonwealth Drive Lot, College Way East and West lots, and Wildcat Court lots, as well as Sports Center Garage ( PS #7), and the Sports Center Drive lots are required to relocate their vehicles before 7 am on home football game days.

In addition, Kroger Field Green Lot (E10, C10 and R10) permit holders must move their vehicles before 10 pm on the Friday before home football game days. Parking along University Drive is also prohibited beginning at 12:01 am on game days.

The large Gluck Equine Center Lot and a portion of the Orange Lot are restricted to UK Football recreational vehicle (RV) permit parking starting at 7:30 pm on the Friday before home football games. As a result, members of the university community who park in these lots on Fridays should avoid parking in designated RV areas if they anticipate they will need to remain on campus beyond 7:30 pm

Individuals who will be leaving prior to 7:30 pm are authorized to utilize these areas; however, vehicles remaining in the restricted areas after that time will be relocated by the university to the designated vehicle relocation area, located at the Southwest corner of the Orange Lot adjacent to the Orange Lot Alumni Drive exit.

Vehicles may move to most relocation areas after 3:30 pm Friday and must be moved back to permitted parking areas before 5 am Monday.

The vehicle relocation map with a complete list of relocation times can be found here. Failure to relocate your vehicle to the designated areas can result in a citation or vehicle impoundment.

In addition, Wildcats should be aware that shared e-scooters are restricted from the Kroger Field Stadium area on game days.

The weekend Yellow Route is also impacted on home football game days. On these days, the buses do not travel to the congested Kroger Field area. Instead, they turn near University and Hospital drives and travel through all major residential areas of campus. The modified route starts two hours pre-game and continues one hour post-game.

To learn more about football game day relocation policies, relocation areas and the complete 2022 football schedule, visit the Transportation Services website.