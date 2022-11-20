Vegas visits Vancouver after Stone’s 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10:30 pm EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Vancouver Canucks after Mark Stone’s two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the Golden Knights’ 4-3 overtime loss.

Vancouver is 5-9-3 overall and 3-1-0 against the Pacific Division. The Canucks are fourth in NHL play with 80 total penalties (averaging 4.7 per game).

Vegas is 13-4-0 overall and 4-2-1 against the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights have a 9-2-0 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Monday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Canucks won 5-4 in overtime in the previous matchup. Elias Pettersson led the Canucks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has 14 goals and six assists for the Canucks. JT Miller has scored six goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

Jack Eichel has 10 goals and 11 assists for the Golden Knights. Alex Pietrangelo has two goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 14.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, six assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Vasily Podkolzin: day to day (face), Jack Studnicka: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tanner Pearson: out (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .