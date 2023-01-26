Vegas Golden Knights on Dougie Hamilton’s game-tying goal

The Vegas Golden Knights’ 3-2 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday came down to just a few unfortunate shots that didn’t go Vegas’ way.

The Golden Knights were just over a minute away from securing the first win of their six-game road trip, but a shot from Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton deflected off Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb and went in to tie the game and force overtime.

